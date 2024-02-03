CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

CTO stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $376.43 million, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -353.48%.

CTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

