Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 6,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.