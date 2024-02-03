Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 7,500 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

