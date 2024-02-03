Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 2,160 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.75.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $323.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.47 and its 200-day moving average is $292.45.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

