Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 69.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $206.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.57 and its 200-day moving average is $195.66. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

