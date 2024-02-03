Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $1.62 Million in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,412.02 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,421.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,445.57.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 93.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

