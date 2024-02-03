Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

