Cumberland Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $295.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.34.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

