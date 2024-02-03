Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

LPL Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $251.21 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.