Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STZ opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.36.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.