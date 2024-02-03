Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,254.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $991.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,307.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

