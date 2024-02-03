Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 50 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,028,182. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,047.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $975.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $951.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $776.43 and a 12 month high of $1,054.57.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

