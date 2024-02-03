Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

