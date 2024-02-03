Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 587.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after buying an additional 253,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EME opened at $235.23 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

