Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

IQV stock opened at $210.75 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $240.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

