CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 88,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 38,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance

About CytoMed Therapeutics

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

