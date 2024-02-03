D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 9211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

