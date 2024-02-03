Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.17

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 11646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

