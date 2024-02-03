Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $26.25-26.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.250-26.500 EPS.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $109.21 on Friday, hitting $882.06. 1,120,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $709.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.82. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.85.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

