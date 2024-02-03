Deluxe Co. (DLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 4th

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $908.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Deluxe by 424.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

