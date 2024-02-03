Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.93.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.