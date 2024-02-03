Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $139.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.44.

NYSE:MAA opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

