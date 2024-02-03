Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,549,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,633,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

