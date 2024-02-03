Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEAK. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 209,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.