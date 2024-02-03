Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of PECO opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.