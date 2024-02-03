DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.93. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,045,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

