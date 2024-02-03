Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $7.27 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 6.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $277.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $509.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

