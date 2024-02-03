Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.0 million-$109.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.4 million. Digi International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGII. B. Riley began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of DGII stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 383,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Digi International has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Digi International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Digi International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Digi International by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

