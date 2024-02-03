Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13. 5,129 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. The company has a market cap of $31.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.