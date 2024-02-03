DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

Shares of DBL opened at $15.37 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 203.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 503.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

