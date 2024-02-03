Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.950-9.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.95-$9.15 EPS.

Dover Stock Up 1.4 %

DOV stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

