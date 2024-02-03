Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.950-9.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.95-$9.15 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.