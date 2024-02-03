Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.950-9.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.95-$9.15 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $209,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

