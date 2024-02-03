Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.