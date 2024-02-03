DTE Energy (DTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

DTE Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

NYSE:DTE opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

