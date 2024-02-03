Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.22 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

