DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,586. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,266,000 after purchasing an additional 162,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,201,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 527,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

