DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,266,000 after buying an additional 162,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,524,000 after buying an additional 176,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,201,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,822,000 after buying an additional 527,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

