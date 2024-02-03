Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

