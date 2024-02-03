Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 2,203 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 46,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,231,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $614.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

