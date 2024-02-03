Eagle Strategies LLC Buys 279 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

