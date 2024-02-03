Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $445.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

