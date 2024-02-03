Eagle Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,982,000 after buying an additional 364,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $98.24.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.