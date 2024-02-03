Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $206.97. The company has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

