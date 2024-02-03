Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $462.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.96. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.