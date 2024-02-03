Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $175.02. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

