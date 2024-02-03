East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading 2.6% Higher

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 11,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 18,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

