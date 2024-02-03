East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading 2.6% Higher

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 11,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 18,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.
East Japan Railway Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.
East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion.
About East Japan Railway
East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than East Japan Railway
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.