Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Reduced by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after purchasing an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $270.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.06. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

