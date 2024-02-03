Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $17.18 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

