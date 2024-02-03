Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

EIM stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 225,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

